NDMA conducts simulation exercise to enhance disaster preparedness in Gilgit

Gilgit - In a proactive effort to bolster disaster resilience, NDMA’s Gender and Child Cell, in collaboration with the Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), line departments, and humanitarian stakeholders, is conducting a two-day simulation exercise focused on Glacier Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) and landslides.

Senior Director NDMA, Raza Iqbal as chief controller, inaugurated the exercise with the recitation of the Holy Quran and the National Anthem. Executive Director, Tanveer Piracha of NDMA’s Think Tank emphasised the proactive model adopted by NDMA and its operational framework. In his keynote address, DG GBDMA Shuja Alam reiterated Gilgit-Baltistan’s disaster-prone status and the importance of collective response efforts.

The exercise brings together key stakeholders, including government officials, humanitarian organizations (UN agencies, NGOs), AKAH, CERTs, local authorities, and community representatives. The scenario based mock exercises were conducted including GLOF and landslide event in a high-risk area, triggering flash flooding, infrastructure damage, evacuations, and search and rescue operations.

This local SimEx was aimed to enhance interagency coordination, strengthen communication and collaboration among stakeholder, test and refine contingency plans, identify gaps in disaster management and foster awareness for community resilience.

NDMA’s powered local simulation exercises will significantly contribute to Gilgit-Baltistan’s disaster risk reduction efforts, ultimately saving lives, reducing damage, and promoting sustainable development in the region.