NDMA emphasizes resilient infrastructure for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, stated that Pakistan must adopt infrastructure materials suited to its environment. The NDMA hosted a seminar on “Disaster Resilient Infrastructure” with Bahria University, focusing on climate adaptation and infrastructure resilience. Malik discussed the country’s preparedness for future disasters, highlighting threats posed by climate change. He emphasized that resilience requires not just construction quality but adaptation to local conditions. He praised NDMA’s technological advancements, including simulations of the 2022 floods and improved weather forecasting. In his keynote address, Malik warned that exceeding the 1.5°C global temperature threshold could lead to unprecedented climatic disasters. He cited the 2022 floods, which devastated over 8,000 miles of roads and 480 bridges, resulting in significant economic losses. Experts at the seminar underscored the need for resilient infrastructure. Dr. Shafqat Munir of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute noted that inappropriate infrastructure contributes to high mortality rates during disasters. He highlighted Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change and called for integrating Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) into development plans, emphasizing the economic toll of disasters. Prof. Engineer Dr. Azam Khan of NUST stressed the importance of a comprehensive infrastructure inventory, particularly for earthquake resilience. Engineer Tahir Shamshad shared lessons from the 2005 earthquake, pointing out the lack of proper labor training. Brig. Dr. Adeel Zafar presented advanced disaster resilience technologies, while Dr. Zain Saeed highlighted the need for digital transformation and innovative solutions.

Engineer Asad Mehmood emphasized community ownership in building resilient infrastructure.

The seminar concluded with a commitment from NDMA and partners to enhance infrastructure resilience, tailoring solutions to local challenges and fostering multi-sectoral collaboration.