Nepra imposes Rs10m fine on Lesco

ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has imposed a fine Rs10 million on Lahore Electric Supply (LESCO) due to its failure pertaining to 100 percent execution of earthing/grounding of its HT/LT poles/structures in its service territory.

After due deliberations and taking into account the submissions/arguments made by the licensee during the hearing and in light of the NEPRA Act, NEPRA (Fine) Regulations, 2021, and other applicable documents, the Authority is of the considered opinion that the licensee has failed to provide any satisfactory reply to the show cause notice served to it, said NEPRA in its order in the matter of show-cause notice issued to LESCO on account of failure to execute earthing/grounding of HT/LT poles/structure in its service territory. Therefore, the Authority decided to impose a fine amounting to Rs 10 million on the LESCO due to its failure pertaining to 100% execution of earthing/grounding of its HT/LT poles/structures in its service territory.

The Authority further directed the licensee to earth/ground all remaining (100%) steel structures within three months and PCC Poles within one year. Failure to comply with the directions of the Authority may lead towards further penality on the licensee which will be decided after the completion of specified timelines. The licensee has been directed to pay the fine amount of Rs 10 million in designated bank of the Authority within a period of 15 days from the date of issuance of this order and forward a copy of the paid instrument to the Registrar Office for information, failing which the Authority may recover the amount due under section 41 of the NEPRA Act as arrears of the land revenue or through any other appropriate legal means in addition to taking any other appropriate legal action against the licensee for non-compliance.