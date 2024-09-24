NIM delegation visits PTA HQ and Safe City Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of officers and faculty members from the 41st Mid-Career Management Course, organized by the National Institute of Management (NIM), visited the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters on Monday. The delegation was warmly received by senior PTA officers, who provided a briefing on the Authority’s role and operations. The discussion emphasized cybersecurity initiatives for the telecom sector, consumer protection measures, and the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS), according to a news release.

In addition, the same delegation visited Safe City Islamabad as part of their study tour. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Safe City Muhammad Shoaib Khan welcomed the delegation, following special orders from Inspector General (IG) Police Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi. The delegation learned about various sections of Safe City Islamabad, including the Command-and-Control Center, the online Women Police Station, advanced camera technology, and the Police Operations Center Hall.

The SSP highlighted that the Safe City project plays a vital role in multiple departments, including the Police Operations Center, Emergency Control Center, Dispatch Control Center, e-Challan System, and the “Pucar-15” helpline. He noted that Safe City’s advanced camera systems are crucial for crime prevention, resolving 42% of crimes through the Command and Control Center. The delegation was informed about face recognition cameras at entry and exit points that assist in identifying suspicious individuals.

The visit to Safe City concluded with a meeting with Director General (DG) Safe City Shakir Hussain Dawar, where the delegation expressed appreciation for the technical capabilities of the Islamabad Police. The visit concluded with the exchange of commemorative shields, and the delegation expressed gratitude to the DG and his team for facilitating a successful experience.