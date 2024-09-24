No negligence to be tolerated in anti-dengue measures: FDA DG

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry on Monday said that negligence and carelessness in implementation of anti-dengue measures would not be tolerated and the staff concerned including officers would be held accountable under the law. Presiding over a meeting here, he directed for mobilizing all available resources to control growth of dengue larvae in addition to accelerating anti-dengue efforts as current weather was most favorable for growth of dengue mosquitoes. He directed for cleansing all offices of the authority, roofs, water tanks, flower pots on a daily basis. He also directed for keeping a vigil eye on places favorable for growth of dengue larvae including public parks, green belts and private housing schemes. He also stressed the need to include citizens in anti-dengue measures. The DG also directed for organizing awareness sessions for people, and displaying banners and pamphlets.

Collaborative care diabetic center inaugurated

The first state-of-the-art ‘Collaborative Care Diabetics Center’ (CCDC) inaugurated in the Susan Road area to provide modern treatment facilities to diabetic patients, here on Monday. This was the first center of its nature in the country where facility of diagnosis of over 15 diseases including diabetics will be available through modern system. The center was inaugurated by Chairperson Hometown Community Foundation Dr Maqsood Ahmad, a Pakistani based US resident. Doctors and civil society including noted figures were also present on the occasion. Dr Maqsood Ahmad said that numbers of diabetic patients were increasing in the country day by day and collaborative efforts were needed to control the disease. He said that overseas Pakistanis had started efforts to control diabetics in Pakistan through the platform of Home Town Community Foundation by opening the center in Faisalabad. The diabetic patients would be provided awareness to control the disease and safety measures from its complications.