Noman replaces Khurram as PCB names 15-player squad for 1st England Test in Multan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 15-player squad for the highly anticipated first Test against England, scheduled to take place in Multan from October 7-11. The squad selection comes ahead of the three-match Test series that marks England’s return to Pakistan for a red-ball series after 17 years.

Based on the recommendation of head coach Jason Gillespie, the PCB has decided to withdraw the selected players from the ongoing Champions One-Day Cup playoffs. This decision aims to provide the players with adequate rest and preparation time ahead of the crucial Test series. The team will convene in Multan on September 30, with a pre-series training camp starting on October 1.

One of the key changes to the squad is the inclusion of left-arm spinner Noman Ali, who has taken 47 wickets in 15 Test matches. Noman has replaced fast bowler Khurram Shahzad, who is sidelined due to injury. Noman’s selection comes on the back of consistent performances in the domestic circuit, and his ability to deliver in subcontinent conditions has solidified his place in the squad.

Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Ali, who were part of Pakistan’s squad for the Bangladesh Tests earlier this year, remain in the selectors' considerations. However, they have been omitted from the squad for this Test due to the selectors' preference for maintaining consistency and continuity with the current team. Instead, both players have been advised to continue participating in the Champions One-Day Cup and the President's Cup, starting October 3. The PCB emphasized that staying active in competitive domestic cricket will help them remain match-fit and ready for future selections.

Sharing his thoughts on the squad, Pakistan men's red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie highlighted the importance of balancing rest and preparation for the players. "Given the busy domestic and international cricket schedule, it is vital to ensure our key players get the necessary rest before a challenging series like the one against England," Gillespie said.

"The series is a momentous occasion for Pakistan cricket, and we are eager to play in front of our passionate supporters," he said and added: "We are excited to host England and look forward to the upcoming series. The squad has a good blend of experience and talent, and we are confident in their ability to perform on the international stage.