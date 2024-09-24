Tuesday, September 24, 2024
NYS Lagos Strikers Ready to Rebound, Says Head Coach Chaminda Vaas

Azhar Khan
10:12 PM | September 24, 2024
After a strong start with back-to-back victories in their debut Zim Afro T10 campaign, the NYS Lagos Strikers stumbled in their third match against the Cape Town Samp Army. Despite the setback, the team sees this as a valuable learning experience for their upcoming fixtures.

Reflecting on the match, head coach Chaminda Vaas acknowledged the challenges but emphasized the positive aspects of the team's performance. "We made a few mistakes on the field, but overall, the boys did well, especially in the batting department," said Vaas.

He further explained, "The wicket was good, and we thought chasing 150 would be manageable. However, we lost a few crucial wickets, despite the efforts of Thisara and Avishka to bring us back into the game."

When asked if playing conditions contributed to the defeat, Vaas admitted that night games can be tough but stressed the importance of professionalism. "Conditions were challenging, especially playing under lights, but as professional cricketers, we can’t make excuses. Compared to the first two games, we still did well overall."

Looking ahead, Vaas remains optimistic. "We have four more games to play, and I’m confident the team will regroup and come back stronger. Each match is a new opportunity, and we will carefully assess the conditions to develop a solid strategy. I believe in the team’s potential, and I know they’re ready to perform at their best in the upcoming matches."

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1727154792.jpg

