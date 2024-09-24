Tuesday, September 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

One killed, other injured in shooting

NEWS WIRE
September 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KASUR   -   A game of Ludo turned deadly on Ghala Mandi Road Khadian, Kasur on Monday when a dispute escalated into a shooting, leaving one person dead and another seriously injured. The incident began with an argument between two individuals, Duran and Bilal Abbas. The argument which involved insults and heated words led Bilal Abbas to call his brother, Abu Bakr Abbas to the scene. Upon arrival, Abu Bakr Abbas opened fire indiscriminately, striking a passerby named Abu Bakr in the head. The victim died instantly. Another man, Muzamil Bhatti was also injured in the shooting. Police from Khadian Station are currently investigating the incident.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1727084450.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024