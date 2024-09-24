Tuesday, September 24, 2024
PA speaker emphasises parliamentary supremacy

Staff Reporter
September 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan Monday expressed his concerns about the alleged judicial activism in recent times which he believed had influenced various aspects of parliamentary affairs. Addressing a press conference here, the Assembly speaker questioned the principle of separation of powers, stating, “How is it possible that the judges appoint themselves and also remove themselves? This perception is not correct, and it is wrong to assume that politicians lack the ability to make sound decisions.” The speaker clarified that he did not agree with the Punjab  governor’s stance on constitutional amendments and believed that this authority should solely belong to the Parliament. He added that any representative who fails to fulfill their constitutional duties is not a true representative of the people.

