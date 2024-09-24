Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Pakistan advocates peace in middle east, no talks with terrorists: Attaullah Tarar at UNGA

Web Desk
5:18 PM | September 24, 2024
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, reiterated Pakistan's stance for peace in the Middle East during a media briefing outside the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday. He condemned Israel for committing genocide in Palestine and reaffirmed Pakistan's continued support for Palestinians.

Tarar also touched on global issues, including climate change, which he said would be a key topic during the UNGA session, and emphasized strengthening cooperation with allied nations.

Additionally, he highlighted Pakistan's significant role in the war on terror and ruled out any negotiations with terrorists. The minister informed that discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were in their final stages and pointed out that inflation in Pakistan had dropped to single digits, a development even recognized by Bloomberg.

He further mentioned Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s scheduled meeting with the Pakistani business community in the United States.

