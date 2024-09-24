Pakistan desires to further cement ties with KSA: President

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in the areas of economy, trade, defence, culture, education and people-to-people contacts.

The president expressed these views while addressing a reception hosted by the Saudi Embassy to celebrate the 94th anniversary of the National Day of the KSA here.

The event was attended by provincial governors, Punjab chief minister, federal ministers, diplomats, dignitaries, and civil and military officers.

While extending heartfelt felicitations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud and the people of Saudi Arabia on their National Day, the president highlighted that both brotherly countries enjoyed excellent relations in various fields and had always supported each other during challenging times.

The president expressed deep appreciation for the vision of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the significant progress achieved by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He remarked that the bold initiatives taken by the Crown Prince would propel the country towards greater progress and prosperity.

The president wished Saudi Arabia continued success on the transformative journey.

He expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its continued support to Pakistan and as well as hosting nearly 2.7 million Pakistanis, who were making contributions to the Kingdom’s social and economic development. He expressed the confidence that the bilateral relations between the two brotherly nations would continue to further strengthen in the years to come. They would work together for the advancement of their nations, the unity of the Muslim Ummah, and the promotion of peace and stability in the region and beyond, he added. The president on the occasion also gave Ghilaf-e-Ka’aba to Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem.