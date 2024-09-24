Pakistan to launch first Green-Tech Hub soon

ISLAMABAD - Coordinator to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, has announced the upcoming launch of the first Green-Tech Hub (G-TH), a state-of-the-art facility aimed at transforming Pakistan’s energy landscape and reducing its carbon footprint. This initiative will foster green technologies, renewable energy solutions, and eco-friendly innovations in the country.

Addressing a webinar on the creation of the G-TH, organized by Paklaunch.com in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Alam stated that the hub is backed by the Government of Pakistan in partnership with private sector stakeholders, academic institutions, and international green technology leaders. The G-TH aims to position Pakistan as a regional leader in sustainable innovation.

Alam also highlighted efforts to showcase impactful projects at the Pakistan Pavilion during the upcoming UN-led global climate summit (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, scheduled to begin on November 11. The summit is expected to attract 40,000 to 50,000 delegates from over 192 countries.

The aim of showcasing these initiatives is to attract potential investors to finance projects that will help Pakistan achieve its environmental sustainability and climate resilience goals. The summit will focus on critical issues such as adaptation, mitigation, technology transfer, and establishing a new collective quantified goal on climate finance.

Alam remarked that the G-TH would act as a strategic connector, linking Pakistani innovators with global investors to leverage climate finance for the showcased projects. She emphasized the importance of the hub in driving technological advancement and creating green jobs.

Secretary of the Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Ministry, Aisha Humera Ch., stated that Pakistan needs to promote green energy and reduce carbon footprints to achieve its sustainability goals. The G-TH aims to showcase Pakistan’s capabilities and readiness to attract investment in green technology.

The G-TH will serve as an incubator for green startups, a research center for advanced technologies, and a collaboration space for innovators focused on addressing environmental challenges. Alam expressed pride in being part of this initiative and the breakthroughs it may foster in the future.

The facility will include research labs, testing centers, co-working spaces, and conference rooms to facilitate collaboration and innovation, positioning Pakistan as a capable global player in green technology. The hub aims to strengthen Pakistan’s energy security and accelerate its transition toward a low-carbon economy.