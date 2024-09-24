The Wall Street Crash of 1929, also known as Black Tuesday, was a catastrophic event that triggered the Great Depression, one of the most devastating economic downturns in modern history. Occurring on October 29, 1929, the stock market plummeted, wiping out billions of dollars in wealth and leading to widespread panic among investors. Banks collapsed, businesses failed, and unemployment soared to unprecedented levels. The crash exposed flaws in the financial system, including speculative trading and excessive borrowing. Its repercussions reverberated globally, causing hardship for millions and reshaping economic policies for decades to come.