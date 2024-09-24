Tuesday, September 24, 2024
People laud opening of Jandola market

Our Staff Reporter
September 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

Tank   -   The people of Jandola Tehsil have welcomed the opening of a new Jandola market which is expected to bring prosperity in the area by giving a boost to economic activities.

The market’s inauguration was the result of the solid efforts of former MNA Abdullah Bettani in response to the long-standing demand of the people and it is set to provide job opportunities to the locals.

Since the lives of the people in Tehsil Jandola were deeply affected by terrorism, conflict, and a lack of basic facilities, the local politician Abdullah committed himself to changing the fate of the area. He stated that this market would not only provide job opportunities but also boost the self-confidence of the local population.

The new project will include 575 shops, equipped with modern facilities. On a community level, the people of Jandola are viewing this initiative as a revolutionary step. They believe that Abdullah has rightly understood their issues and is taking solid measures to resolve them.

Poor governance, law, order in KP increase people’s problems: Muqam

The residents were quite optimistic that the market would have a positive impact on the area and viewed it a milestone that will play a crucial role in accelerating the region’s development.

Our Staff Reporter

