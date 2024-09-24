People urged to participate in Tribal Peace Jirga

Khyber - Leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber chapter on Monday urged the local tribesmen to actively participate in the ‘Tribal Peace Jirga’ to be held on Wednesday (tomorrow), at Delazak Road, in Peshawar aimed to address issues of peace and development in the merged tribal districts.

Addressing a news conference in Landi Kotal Press Club, district Khyber Chairman Tehreek Haqooq Qabail and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) district naib ameer Shah Faisal Afridi, tehsil ameer Murad Hussain Afridi, general secretary Irfan Afridi, naib ameer Jamrud Zerghun Shah Afridi and others said that the jirga would take up issues like poor law and order situation, lack of basic facilities, growing target killing incidents and kidnapping for ransom and prolonged delay in provision of basic rights.

Expressing concern over over law and order situation from Bajaur to Waziristan they claimed that the federal and the provincial governments had turned blind eyes towards it.

The JI leaders noted that as per the constitution, safety of the lives of the citizens and their properties was the sole responsibility of the government but ironically the latter had failed to fulfil its duty.

The jirga would be addressed by the central chief of JI, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman besides a numbers of leaders from across the province, they remarked.

They said that tribal elites and certain leadership of mainstream political parties especially from tribal districts were also expected to be participated in the jirga.