Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Performance of Paraplegic Centre praised

Our Staff Reporter
September 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   Umar Farooq Awan, Area Programme Manager of International Welfare Organisation Islamic Relief UK Pakistan Chapter, paid a goodwill visit to Paraplegic Centre Peshawar (PCP).

Awan praised the outstanding performance of this only institution for physical rehabilitation of patients suffering from spinal cord injuries and diseases. He also paid tributes to the institution for effective treatment of children with clubfeet, affected by polio and autism spectrum disorders despite facing enormous financial difficulties.

Umar Farooq Awan assured cooperation from the side of Islamic Relief UK in carrying out the physical rehabilitation projects of PCP.

Dr Syed Mohammad Ilyas, Chief Executive of PCP, briefed the visiting guest about the performance and urgent needs of the centre. Chairman Board of Governors of PCP and former Secretary of the Finance Department Zia-ur-Rahman, Islamic Relief UK Pakistan Ms Shahzadi Hina Zeb, Director Rehab PCP Dr Aamer Zeb and Sana Ullah, Chairman Friends of Paraplegics (FoP), the NGO engaged in the welfare of persons with disabilities, were also present on the occasion.

