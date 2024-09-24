Tuesday, September 24, 2024
PFF names probables for SAFF Women’s Championship 2024

Web Sports Desk
3:00 PM | September 24, 2024
The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced the probable for the SAFF Women’s Championship 2024, set to take place in Nepal from October 17 to 30. The Pakistan Women's National Team will begin their training camp in Islamabad on October 1 in preparation for the tournament.

The women in green have been drawn into Group A alongside arch-rivals India and Bangladesh. Pakistan will kick off its campaign against India on October 17, followed by a group-stage match against Bangladesh on October 20.

Goalkeepers: Nisha Ashraf, Mafia Parveen and Rumaysa Khan

Defenders: Kayla Siddiqui, Mishal Bhatti, Sarah Khan, Nizalia Siddiqi, Sophia Quershi, Fatima Nasir, Mehreen Khan and Khadija Wali

Midfielders: Suha Hirani, Maria Khan, Sanah Mehdi, Amina Hanif, Rameen Fareed and Kayanat Bhokari

Forwards: Nadia Khan, Zahmena Malik, Isra Khan, Anmol Hira, Anushay Usman, Alia Sadiq and Eman Mustafa

Web Sports Desk

