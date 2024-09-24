PHA Rawalpindi directed to upgrade parks

RAWALPINDI - The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has been directed to upgrade city parks under the ‘Green Punjab Initiative,’ a PHA spokesperson said. Special Secretary Housing and Urban Development, Public Health Engineering, Punjab, Tayyab Farid, during his visit to PHA Rawalpindi, praised the authority’s efforts and instructed them to focus on upgrading parks in the city. Director General (DG), PHA, Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, briefed the Special Secretary on development projects, plantation targets, and other matters related to PHA’s work. The Special Secretary lauded PHA Rawalpindi’s efforts in green development and ongoing beautification projects, and also visited Shahbaz Sharif Park, where he planted a sapling.