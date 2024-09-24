Tuesday, September 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PHA Rawalpindi directed to upgrade parks

Monitoring Report
September 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -  The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has been directed to upgrade city parks under the ‘Green Punjab Initiative,’ a PHA spokesperson said. Special Secretary Housing and Urban Development, Public Health Engineering, Punjab, Tayyab Farid, during his visit to PHA Rawalpindi, praised the authority’s efforts and instructed them to focus on upgrading parks in the city. Director General (DG), PHA, Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, briefed the Special Secretary on development projects, plantation targets, and other matters related to PHA’s work. The Special Secretary lauded PHA Rawalpindi’s efforts in green development and ongoing beautification projects, and also visited Shahbaz Sharif Park, where he planted a sapling.

Tags:

Monitoring Report

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1727084450.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024