Tuesday, September 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM reaches New York to attend UNGA session

PM reaches New York to attend UNGA session
Our Staff Reporter
September 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in New York on Thursday to attend the 79th UN General Assembly Session.

The Prime Minister will also address the UN General Assembly Session on 27th September.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also participate in Sustainable Development Goals 2024 Moment, a high level open debate of the United Nations Security Council titled ‘Leadership for Peace’, and looming threats of rising sea-level.

Shehbaz Sharif will also meet UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, President General Assembly Philemon Yang, President European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen, founder of Gates Foundation Bill Gates, President World Bank Ajay Banga and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Ms. Kristalina Georgieva.

The Prime Minister will have a special meeting with President of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, in which they will hold negotiations to halt the ongoing Zionist cruelties and oppression in Palestine and persuading the international community to step up its measures in this regard.

Iran president accuses Israel of seeking wider conflict

He will also hold bilateral meetings with the heads of the friendly countries and participate in the luncheon to be hosted by Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, Hassanal Bolkiah on the completion of 40 years of its membership of the United Nations.

Shehbaz Sharif will also participate in the dinner to be hosted by Chief Advisor of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus on the completion of 50 years of Bangladesh’s membership in the United Nations.

Besides, the Prime Minister will meet US-Pakistan Business Council and Pakistani bankers and inform them about government’s business and investment-friendly policies.

The Prime Minister will raise the issues before the world leaders pertaining to the problems of countries facing the threat of climate change, Pakistan’s sacrifices for eliminating terrorism in the region, and the problems related to the global economic system and debt-trapped countries.

Imran received Bulgarian jewelry set while misusing his position: FIA tells court

He will also talk about the New Delhi’s oppression in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as well as the ongoing genocide of armless Palestinians by Israel.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Education and Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi are accompanying the Prime Minister.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1727084450.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024