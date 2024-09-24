PM reaches New York to attend UNGA session

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in New York on Thursday to attend the 79th UN General Assembly Session.

The Prime Minister will also address the UN General Assembly Session on 27th September.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also participate in Sustainable Development Goals 2024 Moment, a high level open debate of the United Nations Security Council titled ‘Leadership for Peace’, and looming threats of rising sea-level.

Shehbaz Sharif will also meet UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, President General Assembly Philemon Yang, President European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen, founder of Gates Foundation Bill Gates, President World Bank Ajay Banga and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Ms. Kristalina Georgieva.

The Prime Minister will have a special meeting with President of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, in which they will hold negotiations to halt the ongoing Zionist cruelties and oppression in Palestine and persuading the international community to step up its measures in this regard.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with the heads of the friendly countries and participate in the luncheon to be hosted by Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, Hassanal Bolkiah on the completion of 40 years of its membership of the United Nations.

Shehbaz Sharif will also participate in the dinner to be hosted by Chief Advisor of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus on the completion of 50 years of Bangladesh’s membership in the United Nations.

Besides, the Prime Minister will meet US-Pakistan Business Council and Pakistani bankers and inform them about government’s business and investment-friendly policies.

The Prime Minister will raise the issues before the world leaders pertaining to the problems of countries facing the threat of climate change, Pakistan’s sacrifices for eliminating terrorism in the region, and the problems related to the global economic system and debt-trapped countries.

He will also talk about the New Delhi’s oppression in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as well as the ongoing genocide of armless Palestinians by Israel.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Education and Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi are accompanying the Prime Minister.