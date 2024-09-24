PM Shehbaz arrives in New York for UN General Assembly session



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in New York to attend the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, where he is set to deliver a key address on Friday. His speech will focus on Pakistan's stance on critical global and regional issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and the situation in Palestine.

Sharif will reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to multilateralism and the role of the UN in promoting global peace and security. On the sidelines, he will engage in high-level meetings, including talks on climate change threats and a UN Security Council debate on leadership for peace.

The prime minister is also scheduled for bilateral discussions with global leaders and will meet the UN Secretary-General. Additionally, he will interact with the US-Pakistan Business Council and key financial stakeholders to promote Pakistan's investment policies.

The session is being attended by over 130 heads of state, with tight security measures in place around the UN complex from September 24 to 28.