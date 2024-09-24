Poor governance, law, order in KP increase people’s problems: Muqam

Peshawar - Federal Minister for Kashmir, Gilgit-Balistan Affairs, SAFRON Engn Amir Muqam on Monday lashed out at the provincial government and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over its poor governance and non-seriousness towards resolving the public issues.

Addressing a news conference here, Engn Amir Muqam said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has no concern with the increasing miseries of the people of this province and is only busy to hide its failure and make the people fool by yowling that they are going to conquer Lahore and now is planning to hold a rally in Mianwali.

The federal minister said that the people of Punjab totally rejected the politics of discord and resistance, adding Pakistan belongs to all people, not only Nawaz Sharif, Zardari and you.

He also said that unfortunately Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has been come to power for the third consecutive time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, but despite that it has miserably failed to focus on resolving the issues of the people. He added that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa want peace and stability, but the provincial government is only busy in looting the public exchequer with both hands and for spending it on party’s political gatherings.

Engn Amir Muqam blamed the PTI leadership for working on the Israeli agenda and it was unclear that where they want to moving the country and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said PTI leaderships’ remarks were highly deplorable, adding that abusive language was also used against women which is exposing their real awful face.

“What image of Pakistan they want to develop in the rest of the world by making such immoral statements, the minister questioned?

He said that they should avoid to give such an impression that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are terrorists. He said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been rendered matchless sacrifices in the war against terrorism, and warned not to spoil its image.

Amir Muqam said that Islamabad is proactively engaged with Kabul to defuse tension and ensure durable peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and rest of the country. He, however, said that it is not the responsibility of the Chief Minister of a province to hold talks with another country.

Amir Muqam asked KP Chief Minister not to discourage the police of the province with his cowardice statements.

Regarding the constitutional amendment, Amir Muqam said that it is being done in the interest of the country and democracy. He said the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is non-serious, as they are not oppressing any individual but the whole of Pakistan, he added.

He asked the PTI led provincial government to be serious and sense the gravity of situation set aside political differences aimed to resolve the issues of the province together with the federal government.

Amir Muqam expressed concern over the rapidly deteriorating security and administrative situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), warning that the federal government may impose governor’s rule as a final legal option to secure the province. He said that the worsening conditions in KP could have serious consequences for the rest of the country. He emphasised that if the provincial government fails to restore order, the federal government might be forced to declare governor’s rule.

“The situation in KP is declining with each passing day, and the provincial government is both incompetent and indifferent to maintaining law and order or addressing the people’s basic needs,” he said.

Commenting on the PTI’s handling of legal challenges, Muqam remarked that Imran Khan is not the first person to face corruption and violence charges, questioning how long the party and the KP government would resort to violence to pressure the judiciary.

Muqam pointed out that many universities in the province were without permanent vice-chancellors, while the PTI was planning to sell properties intended for educational institutions.

“Terrorist incidents are happening frequently in the province,” Muqam said, referring to a recent attack in Swat involving foreign diplomats. He condemned the incident, noting that although the diplomats escaped unharmed, the repercussions for Swat and the Pakhtun people were severe.