Tuesday, September 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PTI asks ECP to notify 38 MNAs as its candidates

PTI asks ECP to notify 38 MNAs as its candidates
Imran Mukhtar
September 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -  The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to immediately notify 38 returned MNAs as the party’s lawmakers hours after the Supreme Court issued its detailed verdict on parliamentary reserved seats.

The party of former prime minister Imran Khan also urged the electoral watchdog to allocate reserved seats to it without any further as eight judges in the detailed reasons have given clarity over the issue.

“We demand the Election Commission to immediately issue notification of our 38 MNAs, out of total 41,” said PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan after chairing a meeting of the party’s Core Committee that deliberated upon the detailed ruling.

He explained that 40 returned members of National Assembly (MNAs) had submitted their affidavits, in the light of SC ruling, showing their allegiance to the PTI but two lost their seats in a “controversial” recounting case.  

PTI suffered loss due to unlawful acts of ECP: SC

The Chairman PTI said SC has clarified that reserved seats would be allocated to those parties whose candidates have either won elections or independents have joined them. “You would have to issue the notification of reserved seats,” he said while referring to ECP, adding that the commission was reluctant in implementing the apex court verdict. He underlined that Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also faced delay due to indecision on reserved seats.

Gohar emphasized that PTI would oppose all those proposed constitutional amendments tooth and nail, imposing restrictions on the independence of judiciary and giving powers to the prime minister or the executive to pick judges and the chief justice of the superior judiciary of their own choice.

“Supreme Court’s detailed judgment has strengthened political parties and democracy and has buried the law of floor crossing once for all,” the chairman PTI said. The court has held that any candidate nominated by any party, irrespective of the fact he was allotted any symbol, would be regarded as a candidate of that party if he got its vote bank, he said. He added that the apex court actually represented the long-desired demand of the political parties.

Independent candidates’ decision to join SIC is irreversible: Tarar

SC has endorsed our stance that ECP has failed to conduct free and fair elections in the country and has compromised on its independence, Gohar noted. He said the judgment was a charge sheet against the electoral watchdog

He also told reporters that the Core Committee has decided to hold its public rally in Rawalpindi on September 28 under the instructions of the jailed leader Imran Khan. He appealed to the Punjab Government to issue them a no objection certificate (NOC) for the “peaceful” gathering. Earlier, the party had planned its rally in Mianwali district of Punjab on the same date but the proposal was dropped on the intervention of Khan.

Tags:

Imran Mukhtar

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1727084450.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024