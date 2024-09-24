PTI seeks permission for September 28 rally in Rawalpindi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted a formal request to the Deputy Commissioner's office in Rawalpindi, seeking approval for a public rally scheduled on September 28.

The application, submitted by PTI leaders Ghulam Husnain, Owais Younis, and Nabeel Satti, proposes Liaquat Bagh or Bhatta Chowk as potential venues for the event.

The party has urged the Rawalpindi DC to issue a No Objection Certificate (NoC) for the rally, highlighting that Pakistan's constitution permits political parties to organize public events. The request has been acknowledged by the Deputy Commissioner's office.

Earlier, in a video message released on Sunday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced that PTI would hold a public gathering in Mianwali this Sunday, with subsequent rallies planned in Rawalpindi and other cities.

"I will lead a gathering in Mianwali, followed by another show of strength in Pindi and additional cities," Gandapur said.

He refused to apologize for his actions, stating, "I have nothing to apologize for. If you want to file cases, go ahead."

Gandapur also criticized the ruling parties for engaging in "unconstitutional actions," asserting that the public supports democracy, the constitution, and PTI's leader, Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned for 414 days. He condemned Khan's removal from power and vowed to continue the struggle for justice.