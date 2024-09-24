Punjab CM congratulates China on its 75th National Day

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif attended the 75th National Day of the People’s Republic of China.

CM Maryam Nawaz met the Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren and felicitated him on the National Day of China.

The chief minister, while addressing the ceremony, said, “The bond of Pakistan-China friendship is not based on mere strategic interests as it is a relationship of heart and soul. Pakistan-China relations are based on mutual respect, trust and unwavering commitment to each other’s prosperity.” She said, “On the 75th National Day of China, I congratulate on behalf the people of Pakistan. The people of Punjab extend their best wishes and heartiest greetings to their Chinese brothers and sisters. It is a matter of pride to participate in the 75th National Day of the People’s Republic of China. The Chinese nation has not only reached the heights of development and innovation, but has also extended the hand of friendship to the international community. From the power corridor to the general development projects, China has won the hearts of the citizens.”

CM Maryam Nawaz said, “China’s greatness lies in its unwavering commitment to peace, cooperation and the welfare of humanity. We respect the great Chinese nation – The deep friendship between Pakistan and China is based on trust, respect and shared vision of a bright future. Pakistan-China relations have stood the test of time. Brotherly country Pakistan celebrates China’s wonderful achievements with pride. China stands with Pakistan in every hour of need. Both countries are moving forward hand in hand towards prosperity and peaceful future. I pray that Pak-China friendship will continue to strengthen further every passing day.”

She said, “China by bringing remarkable economic transformation has steered millions of people out of poverty and China has become an example for the world in the field of technology, infrastructure and industry. China’s role in every global crisis is unforgettable. China has shown solidarity and provided resources to countries in need.

She said, “As a member of the UNSC, China has consistently promoted peace and development. The Belt and Road Initiative expresses China’s commitment to global prosperity. People around the world are benefiting from the fruits of China’s economic development.”

CM Maryam added, “China is emerging as a pioneer in building a better and equal world for all. The friendship between Pakistan and China is as deep as the oceans and as strong as the mountains.

The chief minister said, “I take pride in saying that Punjab is leading at the forefront regarding positive economic change. With a strong industrial base and dynamic workforce, Punjab is uniquely positioned for Chinese investment. Recognizing the importance of partnership with China, the Punjab government is offering special packages for the Chinese investors to ensure that Punjab becomes a preferred location for the Chinese business.”

The Consul General of China Zhao Shiren in his address paid rich tributes to CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif for undertaking people-friendly initiatives and especially mentioned Nawaz Sharif IT City, cancer hospital, air ambulance, Apni Chhat Apna Ghar programmes.

The consul general said, “The people of Punjab will get real relief from the solar panel programme. The Punjab government is providing the best services to the people.” Zhao Shiren also chanted slogan ‘Long Live Pak-China Friendship’, adding “This is not my day rather our day.” The participation of guests in the ceremony is a proof of the stability of Pakistan-China relations.

The national anthems of the People’s Republic of China and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan were played in the ceremony. The Chinese artists performed traditional Chinese cultural art.

CM Maryam Nawaz, Chinese Consul General and others cut the 75th birthday cake of the People’s Republic of China. Chinese music, national songs and dragon show were also presented.

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan also addressed the ceremony.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Industries Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, IGP Usman Anwar and other officials were also present.

Meanwhile Nawa-e-Waqt Group MD Ms Rameeza Majid Nizami, Chief Operating Officer Lt-Col (Retd) Sayed Ahmad Nadeem Qadri, Special Correspondent Khawar Abbas Sandhu, President Sundas Foundation Yaseen Khan, President Lahore Chamber Kashif Anwar and other officials were also present. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also met Nawa-e-Waqt Group MD Ms Rameeza Majid Nizami and inquired about her well-being.