Punjab Premier League trophy unveiled, set to start in Gujranwala on October 4

LAHORE - The Punjab Premier League (PPL) trophy unveiling ceremony took place at the University of Lahore on Monday, marking the official countdown to the much-awaited cricket event, set to schedule from October 4 to 11 at Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala.

The event saw a distinguished lineup of guests, including Awais Raoof, Chairman of Board of Governors at University of Lahore and Patron-in-Chief of Punjab Premier League, and former Test cricketer Taufeeq Umar, who served as the guest of honor.The ceremony was attended by several cricketing personalities, including former Test cricketer Humayun Farhat, commentator Asad Ali Younis, and league ambassador Nadeem Manzoor, alongside a large number of students. During the event, Awais Raoof, Taufeeq Umar, Asad Ali Younis, and Nadeem Manzoor officially unveiled the trophy.

In his address, Awais Raoof expressed his excitement for the league, noting that the PPL, approved by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), is the second major cricket league after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to receive official recognition. He highlighted that the PPL would provide an excellent platform for young talent to showcase their skills and contribute to Pakistan’s cricketing future.

“This league will help the PCB discover new talent, which will elevate Pakistan’s standing on the global stage. While most cricket events are held in Lahore, we chose Gujranwala as the host city to encourage regional participation. The matches will be held under floodlights, providing a thrilling experience for both players and fans,” said Raoof.

Taufeeq Umar praised the organization of the league and revealed that the planning for the PPL had been in progress for quite some time. He emphasized that international players, first-class cricketers, and U-19 talent will have the opportunity to compete in the tournament.”This league will not only promote cricket but will also give a chance to young players to shine on a bigger stage. The local government has shown full cooperation, and the PCB has played a vital role in ensuring the success of the PPL,” Umar added.

International commentator Asad Ali Younis echoed similar sentiments, saying that the PPL is just the beginning of what promises to be an important platform for discovering world-class cricketing talent.Nadeem Manzoor, PPL Ambassador, said: “Through leagues like this, we hope to promote healthy lifestyles and bring forward players who will make Pakistan proud.”

The Punjab Premier League will feature teams from eight cities, including Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Gujarat, and Rawalpindi. The tournament’s president, Ali Saif, will oversee the event as the PPL aims to unearth future cricketing stars.