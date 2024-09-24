RPO holds open court to address grievances

RAWALPINDI - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Babar Sarfraz Alpa, organized an open court at the regional office on Monday to address public grievances. This initiative is part of the Punjab government’s open-door policy, according to a police spokesman. During the open court, several citizens voiced their concerns, including Asif Mahmood, Malik Waqas, Noman Afzal, and Muhammad Farid from Rawalpindi, as well as Muhammad Asif and Hajra Bibi from Attock. Shoaib Akhtar and Sidra Safdar presented applications from Jhelum, while Syed Abid Shah raised an issue related to Murree.

After listening to the complaints, RPO Alpa took swift action, directing inquiries to the relevant officers and resolving the applications based on their merits. He emphasized the importance of these open courts, stating that they are held daily to ensure citizens’ complaints are addressed promptly. Delivering justice quickly remains a top priority for the police department, he concluded.