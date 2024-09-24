Safeguarding journalism: How cybersecurity is guarding media

In today’s digital world, journalists face unprecedented cybersecurity threats, from hacking and surveillance to misinformation campaigns. These dangers can compromise their ability to report freely and safely. Leading the fight against these threats is Viraj Asher, an award-winning journalist turned cybersecurity strategist, who has made it his mission to protect media organizations through innovative cybersecurity solutions.

Viraj’s journey began as a journalist in Dubai, where he won the prestigious Gulf News Journalist Award for his insightful reporting. His experiences in the field, especially witnessing the growing digital threats against media, inspired him to pivot his career toward cybersecurity. He recognized that journalists needed more than just reporting skills—they needed protection from the mounting risks of cyberattacks, especially when covering sensitive issues or working in high-risk environments.

This realization led to the creation of Press Protec, an AI-driven cybersecurity framework designed specifically for journalists and media organizations. Press Protec defends against a wide range of digital threats, using AI to monitor and flag malicious activities, such as phishing and malware. Ensuring that sensitive information and sources remain confidential through secure communication and data storage. A deep dive reveals empowering reporters with the skills to navigate the digital landscape safely, identify risks, and safeguard their work.

Viraj’s cybersecurity framework has already been adopted by numerous media outlets, from independent news platforms to large organizations. His work is crucial in an age where journalism is increasingly under threat, with cyberattacks being used to silence the press or disrupt critical reporting. His contribution has gained both national and international recognition, particularly for its simplicity and effectiveness.

Viraj’s work, Press Protec has so far been seen as the only available cybersecurity framework accessible to journalists, especially those working in frontline media. “Journalism is a pillar of democracy, and without secure channels, we risk losing the voices that hold power accountable,” says Viraj. His e????orts ensure that journalists can continue their critical work without fear of cyberattacks undermining their reporting. By safeguarding the press, Viraj Asher is playing avital role in defending the freedom of information in the digital age.