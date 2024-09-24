Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Sibling shot dead, woman injured in Larkana firing

NEWS WIRE
September 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA  -  Two including brother and sister were killed and mother injured in firing of armed men over love marriage feud here, police said on Monday.  According to details, armed men allegedly barged into a house located in village Hyder Brohi of Larkana and opened indiscriminate fire at residents.  As a result of firing, Nadeem and his sister Fazeela were killed on the spot while their mother Qaim Khatoon Brohi, 60, sustained bullet wounds.  The attackers fled the scene after committing dual murder.  The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.  Police said that the incident was outcome of marriage of choice.  The police registered a case against culprits and started raids for their arrest.

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

