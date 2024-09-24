Sikandar Raza backs Zimbabwe talent to excel in high-profile Zim Afro T10

Australian batting powerhouse David Warner is renowned for his explosive style of play, and his eyes are set on making a mark at the scenic Harare Sports Club during the second edition of the . However, Zimbabwean all-rounder remains optimistic that homegrown talent from the Zimbabwe cricketing family can outshine the international stars in the fast-paced tournament.

Raza, reflecting on the tournament’s growth, expressed his excitement for the upcoming season: “We've attracted even more international cricketers this year, with David Warner being one of the marquee signings. Looking at the squads across the six franchises, this season promises to be even more thrilling than the first.”

Alongside Warner, the likes of Dawid Malan, James Neesham, and Colin Munro are among the high-profile international recruits. Yet, Zimbabwean fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani has emerged as the nation’s sole representative to be named a Global Icon, being picked by NYS Lagos, a point of pride for his captain Raza.

Reflecting on his own experiences from the inaugural , where he was one of the standout performers, Raza is determined to maintain the same winning mentality: “I may be with a different team this season, but the goal remains the same—to win the trophy. Cricket is a team game that celebrates individual brilliance, and if I can contribute to the team’s success, that would mean the world.”

As one of the most well-traveled Zimbabwean cricketers, Raza believes the future of the T10 format is bright, even suggesting that it could play a pivotal role in taking cricket to the global stage: “T10 is a format that can make its way to the Olympic Games.”