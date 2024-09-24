Speakers urge for empowerment of LG system in KP

Peshawar - Speakers at an orientation session here on Monday emphasised the critical need for strong and empowered local governments system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to resolve the problems of people at their doorsteps.

Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) conducted a one-day orientation session for heads of local government representatives under the KP LG Act 2013.

The session focused on clarifying their roles and responsibilities while addressing challenges amid the current political and economic turmoil.

Notable attendees, including Deputy Speaker Suriya Bibi and former LG Secretary Hifz-ur-Rehman, advocated for the timely release of funds to empower representatives in effectively serving their communities and fostering development.

The session has been conducted with the support of Friedrich Naumann Foundation.

Ms Moonus Kayinat Zahra, Project Manager at CPDI, emphasised that strong local governments are fundamental to democracy.

Despite constitutional provisions, local governments in Pakistan face numerous challenges, including over-centralisation, inadequate funding, and limited citizen participation.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the Local Government Act promotes citizen involvement, greater financial autonomy is essential for effectiveness.

Immediate release of funds by the KP LG Government is crucial for local representatives to serve their communities.

Additionally, she advocated for inclusive local governance that amplifies the voices of women and marginalised groups.

Ms Suriya Bibi, Deputy Speaker of the KP Provincial Assembly, delivered opening remarks emphasizing the critical need for strong and empowered local governments.

She highlighted the pressing issue of delayed fund releases for local government representatives, which exacerbates financial crises and hinders their effectiveness.

She advocated for inclusive governance that amplifies the voices of women and marginalized communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.