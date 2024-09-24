Stock market loses 223 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 223.95 points, a negative change of 0.27 percent, closing at 81,850.50 points against 82,074.45 points on the last working day. A total of 400,309,071 shares were traded during the day as compared to 482,373,803 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs18.690 billion against Rs30.188 billion on the last trading day. As many as 439 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 143 of them recorded gains and 237 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 59 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Pace (Pak) Limited with 30,381,268 shares at Rs5.39 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 29,117,310 shares at Rs1.28 per share and Oil and Gas Development with 23,080,653 shares at Rs138.61per share. Sapphire Fibres Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs129.80 per share price, closing at Rs1,429.90, whereas the runner-up was Ismail Industries Limited with Rs124.19 rise in its per share price to Rs1,750.13. Unilever Pakistan foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs228.70 per share, closing at Rs17,387.55, followed by Sazgar Engineering Works Limited with Rs45.88 decline to close at Rs 973.75.