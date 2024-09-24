Street crime in Karachi

The recent statistics showing the rise in street crimes in Karachi are no surprise, as the city has long struggled with law and order. According to data presented at a high-level security meeting, nearly 300 people were shot dead by street criminals between 2022 and 2024.

Before 2022, the number of deaths during mugging incidents was around 30. However, this figure spiked in 2022, with 111 reported incidents, followed by 108 in 2023. In 2024, over 35 people have already been killed, though independent reports put the figure at over 50.

The increase in crime is largely due to economic hardships, high inflation, and unemployment, which make survival a challenge for many. These difficulties are compounded by ineffective policing. The police force is plagued by corruption, incompetence, poor training, and a lack of resources, making it difficult to combat crime.

A further disappointment is the response of those in power. Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar’s remark that crime “is a matter of daily life” and his dismissal of media reports on the law and order situation as exaggerated, reveal the provincial government’s apathy.

One would expect public representatives to show empathy for the citizens affected by this crime wave, which has caused significant loss of life and economic damage. It’s no wonder people have lost faith in the police and government, leading to a rise in vigilante justice. The MQM-P has urged the federal government to give more power to the Rangers, and the Sindh High Court’s chief justice has directed the police and Rangers to launch a crackdown on criminals.

Without reforming the under-resourced and poorly trained police force, efforts to tackle crime will remain ineffective. The provincial and federal governments must work together to address these systemic issues. Additionally, addressing broader societal problems like poverty, socioeconomic inequality, and a lack of respect for the rule of law is crucial in curbing criminal behaviour.

Karachi is too important for Pakistan’s economy, culture, and society to ignore. Resolving its law and order issues is not just vital for its residents but also for the country’s overall stability and progress. Karachi’s plight must not be overlooked any longer.

NADIL RAHEEM BAKSH,

Karachi.