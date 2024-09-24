Suspension of 5 officials allegedly involved in excess wheat import extended

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended suspension of five officials, for their alleged involvement in excess wheat import, as the inquiry officer has failed to complete disciplinary action against any of the officer within 120 days.

The Prime Minister has extended the period of suspension of five officers till the completion of the inquiry process, official source told The Nation.

During the previous caretaker government 2.8 million tonnes of wheat was imported, while 0.7 million tonnes of wheat reached the country during the tenure of the incumbent regime.

The PML-N led coalition government had started inquiry into the import of excess wheat despite plentiful local production.

In May 2024, the incumbent government had suspended five officers, including four officials of the Ministry of National Food Security over poor planning and negligence in relation with the import of wheat. Former Secretary of the Ministry Muhammad Asif, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service was also suspended. The officials of the Ministry of Food Security who were suspended included Imtiaz Ahmed Gopang, ex-Food Security Commissioner-II (BS-20), Dr Waseem-ul-Hassan, ex-Food Security Commissioner-I (BS-20), Dr Allah Ditta Abid, ex-Director General (BS-20), Department of Plant Protection and Sohail Shahzad, Director (BS19), Department of Plant Protection, Ministry of National Food Security & Research.

Muhammad Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui an officer of BS 22 of PAS was appointed as Inquiry Officer to probe the matter.

The suspension of the officials was for 120 days which was expired on September 14, 2024.

However, disciplinary action could not be completed against any of the five officers involved, the source said. After completion of 120 days of suspension, the period of suspension has been extended, sources maintained.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has extended the period of suspension of all officers till completion of the inquiry process, the source said.

According the charge sheet, issued to the suspended officials, “The Prime Minister, in his capacity as Authority in terms of Rule 2(1)(c) of Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020, read with Rule 6 of Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion and Transfer) Rules, 1973, is of the opinion that sufficient grounds exist to proceed against you in terms of Rule 3 (a), (b) & (c) of the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020; and 2. WHEREAS, the Authority, in consideration of the facts of the case and in the interest of justice, has held that it is necessary to hold an inquiry through an Inquiry Officer, in terms of Rule 9 of Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020; and WHEREAS, on the basis of the charges / allegations contained in the enclosed Statement of Allegations, charged as under: Inefficient within the meaning of Rule 3(a) of the Rules ibid. Guilty of misconduct within the meaning of Rule 3(b) of the Rules ibid. Guilty of corrupt practices within the meaning of Rule 3(c) of the Rules. You are liable to be proceeded under the Rules, which may involve imposition of one or more of the penalties including the major penalty of “Dismissal from Service” prescribed under Rule 4 of the Rule.

The suspended official were asked to submit their written defence to the above charges within 14 days of the receipt of this Charge Sheet, explaining as to why disciplinary action, as aforesaid, should not be taken against you, and also to state that whether you desire to be heard in person.