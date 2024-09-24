Tajikistan to import 40,000 metric tons of sugar from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Tajikistan will sign an agreement to import 40,000 metric tons of sugar from Pakistan, while the Trade Corporation of Pakistan will facilitate Pakistan Sugar Mills Association and Tajikistan’s State Reserve Material Reserve for materializing the agreement. The consensus to this effect was developed in a meeting between Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanverr Hussain and Director of State of Tajikistan Ahmadzoda Nurmuhamad Ato, who called on the minister and discussed matters relating to mutual interest and promotion of bilateral trade and investment. Head of Department of International Cooperation Tolibov Muhammadjon, Abdulatoevich and Agha Mullah Amounullah Representative General of Logistics Company ZFA General Trading were also presented in the meeting, said a press release issued here Monday.

Saif Anjum, Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production also attended the meeting, it said adding that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet had approved to export about 40,000 metric tons of sugar to Republic of Tajikistan. Both the sides also agreed for establishing joint working group to promote bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan and agreed for initiating trade partnership in edibles goods, besides developing storage facilities along the boarder sides and taking measures for trade facilitation. Speaking on the occasion, Rana Tanveer said that Pakistan was ready to help the Tajikistan for fulfilling its requirements of edibles goods and promoting trade and investment relations between both the counties.