Tensions erupt between Punjab governor and provincial government over university VC appointments

A dispute has emerged between Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and the provincial government over the appointment of vice-chancellors (VCs) for universities in the province.

Governor Haider rejected all 13 VC appointment summaries submitted by the government, citing non-compliance with legal procedures.

The Governor’s office stated that the summaries were not presented under established regulations, which require three candidates’ names to be submitted alphabetically for the governor, as chancellor, to select one. In response, the Punjab government argued that the mandatory 14-day review period had passed, asserting the legality of the appointments.

However, sources from the Governor’s House clarified that the decision-making authority lies with the governor, and the review period had not expired for six universities. They stressed that all appointments must be based on merit.

The Chief Minister’s office, meanwhile, contended that the governor's role is purely ceremonial and insisted that the appointments were lawful.