The Cost of Living Crisis

Inflation in Pakistan has reached alarming levels, with both urban and rural areas feeling the strain. Karachi, the economic hub, is grappling with a 25% inflation rate, making it difficult for its 14.9 million residents to afford basic necessities such as food and housing. Lahore, the second-largest city, is not far behind with a 20% inflation rate, affecting the lives of its 11.3 million citizens. Rural areas in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are the hardest hit, with inflation soaring to 30% and 28%, respectively.

In these regions, poverty-stricken populations are struggling to access basic amenities like healthcare and education. The situation is particularly dire in districts like Quetta, Peshawar, and Mardan, where inflation-induced price hikes have made it difficult for people to afford even a single meal a day. The government’s inability to control inflation has further exacerbated the crisis, pushing more people below the poverty line and deepening economic despair.

MUNAEZA NASIR,

Turbat.