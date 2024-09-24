Tuesday, September 24, 2024
The Cost of Living Crisis

September 24, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Inflation in Pakistan has reached alarming levels, with both urban and rural areas feeling the strain. Karachi, the economic hub, is grappling with a 25% inflation rate, making it difficult for its 14.9 million residents to afford basic necessities such as food and housing. Lahore, the second-largest city, is not far behind with a 20% inflation rate, affecting the lives of its 11.3 million citizens. Rural areas in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are the hardest hit, with inflation soaring to 30% and 28%, respectively.

In these regions, poverty-stricken populations are struggling to access basic amenities like healthcare and education. The situation is particularly dire in districts like Quetta, Peshawar, and Mardan, where inflation-induced price hikes have made it difficult for people to afford even a single meal a day. The government’s inability to control inflation has further exacerbated the crisis, pushing more people below the poverty line and deepening economic despair.

Experts advocate Chia plantation for revenue generation

MUNAEZA NASIR,

Turbat.

