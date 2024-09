KHYBER - Three children were killed in a road accident that occurred near Zaha Khail Bazar an area located in Khyber district, TV channels quoting police reported on Monday. According to details, a rashly driven car hit the three children near Zaha Khail Bazar area. As a result of accident, three children including two sisters died on the spot. Police rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital. Police are investigating the matter.