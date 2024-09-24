Top seeds advance in National Juniors & Seniors Tennis C’ship

LAHORE - The top seeds made a strong start at the National Juniors & Seniors Tennis Championship, currently underway in Karachi. In the U-18 singles first round, Muhammad Yahya from Islamabad delivered a commanding performance, defeating Aboubakar Khalil from Lahore 6-0, 6-0. Fellow Islamabad player Nabeel Qayyum also advanced with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Ahsan Ahmed. Taimoor Ansari secured a convincing 6-2, 6-0 win against Muhammad Ali Khatak from Hyderabad, while Junaid Meher of Hyderabad cruised past Karoon Kumar 6-0, 6-1. Muhammad Salar from Islamabad advanced by walkover, and Lahore’s Aboubaker Talha overpowered Shamoon Hidayat 6-0, 6-1. Asad Zaman from Lahore completed the Under-18 singles round with a 6-3, 3-0 (retired) win against Faiz Ilyas. In the U-14 singles, Ibrahim Amir dominated Fasih Usman from Punnon Aqil with a 4-0, 4-1 victory, while Muhammad Muaz from Lahore edged past Arham Shahzad 5-4, 4-1 in a closely contested match. In the U-12 second round, Tariq Rafi came from behind to beat Qazi Ahyan 1-4, 4-2, 4-1, showcasing resilience. Meanwhile, in the Girls U-18 singles, Romesha Malik defeated Ayla Malik 6-2, 6-1 to move into the next round.