Total payables of SSGC hit Rs1.05tr

ISLAMABAD - The total payables of the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited has reached Rs1.05 trillion. Sui Southern Gas Company Limited payables is Rs1.050 trillion against the receivables of Rs 588 billion, official data available with The Nation revealed. The total annual deficit of the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited has reached Rs462 billion.

According to the data, out of the total Rs 1.050 trillion payables, by SSGC, Rs192 billion is late payment surcharge. The highest payables owed by the company is to Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) which is Rs284 billion, followed by the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Rs248 billion and Government Holding Private Limited (GHPL) Rs150 billion. The SSGC owes Rs176 billion to several other companies. As per the documents, the company receivables from power sector, industrial sector, domestic sector and others are Rs 149 billion. While the tariff differential claims of the SSGC are Rs 439 billion. The tariff differential claims of the company have accumulated during 10 years from 2013 to 2023. The company receivables from power sector are Rs38 billion, industrial sector Rs68 billion, domestic Rs38 billion and others Rs5 billion, the data revealed. The company spokesman was contacted for comments on the annual deficit and payables, however, he said that he will need to get this information from the management. However, no reply was received till the filling of the report.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by SSGC said that ground-breaking ceremony for rehabilitation of North Nazimabad and North Karachi gas distribution project has been performed. Amin Rajput, acting Managing Director, SSGC, performed the ground breaking for the rehabilitation of the company’s 1,000 kms distribution network in North Nazimabad and North Karachi. The need is to rehabilitate this four decades old distribution network as since over the years, the existing network had become old and corroded, leading to heavy leakages. Due to the high leakage rate the company was forced to keep the system pressures on the lower side, leading to persistent low-pressure complaints from the residents of the area. Presently, the existing network is not isolated, which explains why gas losses cannot be metered/measured. The rehabilitation activity will be executed in twelve segments or lots by the Projects and Construction Department of the Company’s Technical Services Division.