Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Traders concerned over increasing cases of robbery

Our Staff Reporter
September 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Anjuman Tajran Sindh Hyderabad has expressed deep concern on increasing cases of theft and robbery in the city.

In a meeting held at the central office of Anjuman Tajran Sindh district Hyderabad, central leaders Waqar Hameed Memon, Ali Raza Arain, Javed Shams, Salahuddin Ghori, Sajid Hussain Solangi, Amjad Arain and others expressed their reservations over the increasing incidents in the city particularly robbery at Shah Latif Dairy Latifabad on Monday. Meanwhile, Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has asked IG Sindh Police to do not consider trader community abandoned as they completely pay taxes and despite this, proper security was not being provided to them. Chairman Law and Order Sajid Hussain Solangi has appealed to take immediate notice of this incident to arrest the criminals and recover the stolen property and provide security to the traders for the future, otherwise the traders will soon announce their common plan of action.

Our Staff Reporter

