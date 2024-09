FAISALABAD - A woman was hit to death by a motorcyclist on Canal Road on Monday. According to the Rescue-1122, a woman was crossing the road when a speeding motorcyclist hit her. Consequently, the woman died on way to a hospital whose identification is yet to be ascertained. Separately, a woman, Shazia Bibi, was injured during a dacoity in Chak No 570-GB, who was shifted to the THQ hospital, Jaranwala.