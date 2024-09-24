Zelenskyy says next few months in Russia-Ukraine war will be 'decisive'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that the next few months in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war will be "decisive."

“We don’t have much time. The next few months will be decisive,” Zelenskyy said in an address at an award ceremony in New York held by the American Academy of Achievement, where he was given a Golden Plate Award.

“Ahead of us in this war – Russia’s war against Ukraine and all of you because this is Russia’s war against freedom itself, – we are short of time to define what the outcome will be. And we must define it,” he said.

“We need to be faster. We need not to lose the next few months in war, so that we don’t lose the next decades,” the president added.

He said that Ukraine has a “plan for victory,” adding that he will present it to the current US administration, presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, and Kyiv’s allies.

“And I believe this must be our shared achievement – victory for freedom, with no compromises at freedom’s expense. Right now, we all hold the power to shape the world our children and their children will live in,” he added.

On Sunday, Zelenskyy arrived in the US, where he will attend the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Earlier this month, the Ukrainian president said in an interview with CNN that the country’s “victory plan” contains four basic points and another point that he said Kyiv will need after the war.

“It's about security. It's about the geopolitical place of Ukraine. It's about very strong military support available to us, and that we have to be free in how to use one or another item. It's about economic support, and decisions, which I think will be interesting,” he said.