LAHORE - Rawal Di­vision Police in their operation against one-wheelers man­aged to net 17 and impounded 13 motorcycles, said a police spokesman here on Monday. He informed that Waris Khan police arrested five namely Syed Shoz­ab, Numan, Qurban, Usman and Fahad for indulging in racing and one-wheeling. Sadiqabad police also arrested five accused, Ar­shad, Amad, Zeeshan, Jamshaid and Toseef besides impounding three motorcycles while City po­lice sent behind the bars four ac­cused identified as Muhammad Shayan, Kashan, Owais and Ah­san and impounded two motor­cycles. He informed that Rawal Division police on the directives of Superintendent of Police, Rawal Faisal Saleem were taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators. Police also impounded altered motorcycles prepared for wheel­ies from the youngsters moving around the city roads, he added.