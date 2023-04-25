Share:

ISLAMABAD - The third day of Eid-ul Fitr was observed on Monday with zeal and enthusiasm. According to a private news channel, the people are visiting the homes of their relatives and friends to greet them. Families are also thronging to parks, picnic spots, eater­ies and other recreational places to enjoy the festive day. In the federal capital, families are visiting rec­reational places such as Shakarparian, Rose and Jasmine Garden, Lake View Park, Daman-e-Koh, F-9 Park and other places to enjoy Eid holidays.