HYDERABAD-An accident of a bus on the Indus Highway near Manjhand, a rural town of Jamshoro district, left 6 persons including women and children dead besides causing injuries to 30 other people on Monday.

According to the police, the coaster transporting people to the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA) in Sehwan overturned due to speeding near Manjhand.

The police said all the deceased and injured were relatives who lived in the Phuleli Wah area in Jamshoro.

The dead bodies were taken to Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Health in Sehwan while the injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital after being referred from the institute.

The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Hashim Khaskheli, 30-year-old Farida, 22-year-old Navida, 11-year-old Babu, 3-year-old Shahzed and a 5 months old infant Ayan Ali.