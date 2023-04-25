Share:

PESHAWAR - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khyber district, Abdul Nasir Khan on Monday said that debris clearance op­eration continued at Torkham where more than 80% of rubble was removed from the site of the landslide.

“It was a humongous slide of around 120 meters destroying 19 trailer trucks with 13 containers and martyring eight drivers and four injured,” he said in a statement here Monday.

The DC said all the victims were hailing from Af­ghanistan. He said after five days of continuous ef­forts, rescue and relief operations were completed last night with the recovery of the 8th and last mar­tyr and 19th trailer trucks.

The DC highly lauded the 16 Engineers of 11 Corps Pakistan Army, Rescue-1122 KP, District Administra­tion Khyber, Khyber Rifles Landi Kotal and other Pro­vincial Departments role in the operation.

The catastrophic land sliding incident occurred on April 18, at 2:18 am at Torkham in Khyber district.