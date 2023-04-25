Share:

LAHORE - City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that the police had nabbed 90 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) from Faisalabad dur­ing Eid holidays. Reviewing police performance during a meeting here on Monday, the CPO said that the police had made elaborate security ar­rangements on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr. Special po­lice teams remain active especially in sensitive areas and these teams succeeded in arresting 90 POs during this period in addition to recovering 13 pistols, five rifles.