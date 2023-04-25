Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday visited Mayo Hospital on the third day of Eid and in­quired about health of pa­tients in the emergency ward. According to offi­cial sources, Mohsin Naq­vi exchanged Eid greet­ings with patients and their attendants, and also prayed for early recovery of patients. The CM also inquired about the health of an old woman, Sughra Bibi, who got in­jured during an incident in Sahiwal. The CM also appreciated spirit of doctors and paramedical staff who were serving patients during Eid holidays. Mohsin Naqvi said that all out efforts were being made to provide the best health treatment facili­ties. Caretaker Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Javed Akram was also present.