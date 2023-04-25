Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bi­zenjo approved the release of Rs 150 million funds for salaries and pensions of teachers and staff of Balochistan University (BU) on Monday. He gave this ap­proval on the sum­mary sent by the Depart­ment of Col­leges. Apart from this, the Chief Minister also directed the formation of a committee headed by the Secretary Colleges to monitor the financial affairs of the university and the correct use of the salary budget and the university admin­istration has been obliged to release the funds for salaries while it could be used in any other way. Resources being utilized to address public is­sues. Provincial Revenue Minister Mir Sikandar Khan Umrani said that all-out measures were be­ing taken to address the problems of the masses. He said this while talking to various delegations on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Mir Sikander Khan Umrani said that under the supervision of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, development projects were under construction across the province saying that after the comple­tion of these development projects, the journey of development in the province would grow further. He said that the work of allotment of Dera Murad Jamali city would be completed soon adding that the development process in the constituency was an expression of the wishes of the people and im­mediate steps were being taken to solve the prob­lems faced by the people. In the upcoming budget, the Polytechnic College will be approved, while the foundation stone of the Medical College will be laid soon, he added. He said that our political struggle was only focused on the service of the people, all steps would be taken for the develop­ment and progress of the people. Mir Sikandar Khan Umrani said that road network, education, health and drinking water and other basic needs have been ensured in the various streets, neigh­borhoods, wards and villages of the constituency so that the people will not face any kind of difficul­ties, he said. He said that all available resources would be used to meet the expectations of the people in the upcoming budget and schemes to be included in the budget according to the wishes of the people so that the people could benefit from these initiatives of the government.