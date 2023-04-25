Share:

Pakistan is facing severe economic crises and clearly requires external support as foreign exchange reserves are at dangerously low levels. Inflation is also at its highest level. Growth is sagging and the Central Bank has raised interest rates. The national currency has gotten extremely weak. Unfortunately, food and fuel prices are rising due to floods and political instability has been a significant factor in weakening and reducing investor confidence. Corruption and weak government are also the main causes of the declining economy in Pakistan

NABIA NASIR,

Karachi.